Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 130,403 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 104.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,403 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 771,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

