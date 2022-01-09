Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 3,866 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Y opened at $674.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.27 and its 200 day moving average is $663.78. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

