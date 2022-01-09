Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 37,167 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

