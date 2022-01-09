Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 275,038 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 212.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,038 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCAB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCAB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

