Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.71.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,329 shares of company stock worth $13,606,031.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

