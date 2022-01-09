Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $34.38 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.