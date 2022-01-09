Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$58.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.83.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$16.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

