Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $90.75 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

