Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REKR. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 711.9% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 73,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 567.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 66,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 510.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

