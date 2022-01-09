Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 631,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

SPR opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

