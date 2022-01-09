Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,851 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,577,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 381,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,641,000 after buying an additional 321,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.