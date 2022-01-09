Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

