Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $41,256.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

