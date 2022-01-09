CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CalAmp posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, cut their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 508,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CalAmp by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

