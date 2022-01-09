Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

CADE opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.