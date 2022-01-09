Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.06). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.06), with a volume of 251,379 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($13,160.22).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

