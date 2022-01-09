Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $253.48 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

