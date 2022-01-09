BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.47.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.