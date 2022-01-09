BSC Station Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $362,523.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.