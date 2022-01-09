Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 565,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

