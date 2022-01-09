Brooktree Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

