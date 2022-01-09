Brokers Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.