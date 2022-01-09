Brokers Set Expectations for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.51 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.