Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) PT at C$7.70

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.73.

YRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.