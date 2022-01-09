Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target at $140.89

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.