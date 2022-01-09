Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $35.29

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,869,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.