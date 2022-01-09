Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $35.31

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

