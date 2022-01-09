Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $39.20

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.05. 2,813,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,756. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.