Brokerages Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target at $18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

