Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$147.81

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BMO opened at C$143.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.01. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.90 and a twelve month high of C$143.37. The firm has a market cap of C$92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

