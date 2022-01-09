Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $593.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.30 million and the highest is $613.73 million. Saia posted sales of $476.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.59. Saia has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

