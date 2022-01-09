Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Roku posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $178.61 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

