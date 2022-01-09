Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

