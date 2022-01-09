Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $687.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 360,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.