Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.07 Million

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report sales of $58.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $205.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.67 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $28.08 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

