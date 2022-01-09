Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $718.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.40 million and the highest is $722.79 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $750.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 267,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

