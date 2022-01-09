Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $929.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $913.93 million and the highest is $938.02 million. Brinker International posted sales of $760.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,439. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

