Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

