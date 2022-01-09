Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

