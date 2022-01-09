Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. AptarGroup also reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,443. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

