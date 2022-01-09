Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $619.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.