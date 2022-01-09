British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £138.85 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($37.42) per share, with a total value of £138.85 ($187.10).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,564 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($207.30).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,520 ($33.96) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($203.75).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,820 ($38.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £64.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,676.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

