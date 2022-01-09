BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. BrightView posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BV traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 513,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

