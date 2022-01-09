Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings run rate in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk. Thus, the company targets run rate expense savings of $175 million by 2021.”

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

BHF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

