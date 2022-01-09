BP (LON:BP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.61) to GBX 388 ($5.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 404 ($5.44) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($7.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.38).

BP stock opened at GBX 362.55 ($4.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.25. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company has a market cap of £71.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($500.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($431.10). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 288 shares of company stock worth $100,122.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

