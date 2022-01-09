Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

Shares of CB stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

