Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

