Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $607.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

