Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

