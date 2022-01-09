Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.67. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

